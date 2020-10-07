Bigg Boss Telugu 4 Highlights: Avinash gets a secret task; Akhil Sarthak and Abhijeet apologise to Monal

After a high voltage drama during the nomination task the previous day, the contestants had some fun moments during the 'Bigg Boss Hotel' task.

The Bigg Boss Telugu 4 house witnessed a high voltage task during the nomination task. Following that, the housemates had a fun task of 'Bigg Boss hotel'. The task had a few contestants as guests while the others ran the hotel. During the task, Abhijeet gave witty replies and had funny encounters with the other housemates. Kumar Sai joined Abhijeet and both of them were at their best when it came to maintaining a hilarious situation during the task. Other than this, Avinash was given a secret task by the Bigg Boss.

After the task, the episode witnessed an emotional moment when Abhijeet and Akhil apologised to Monal in separate conversations with her. In the previous episode during the nomination task, Akhil and Abhijeet fought over their personal differences and Monal was dragged into their argument. Monal, who had an emotional breakdown, yelled at both of them and told them not to drag her into unnecessary things. She also said that they both were tarnishing her reputation.

While apologising to Monal, Abhijeet and Akhil tried to justify their argument. However, the whole issue was ended when Monal hugged Akhil and they all let it pass. Akhil, Noel, Abhijeet, Sohel, Amma Rajasekhar, Monal, Lasya, Sujatha and Ariyana – are in the nomination list. During the weekend, the show’s host Nagarjuna Akkineni will announce the name of the contestant who will be evicted from the house.

Credits :Star Maa

