Bigg Boss Telugu 4 Highlights: Contestants reveal their dark secrets during a task

In the latest episode of Telugu Bigg Boss 4, the contestants revealed their darkest secret during a task, and winners received letters from their loved ones.

The latest episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 4 started with Akhil listening to Abhijeet’s conversation with Mehaboob and Sohel. During the conversation, Akhil also stated that he has a strategy to leave the house. Later, the Bigg Boss announced a new task, where the contestants were asked to reveal their darkest secret. If they win in the task, they will get a letter from their family for Diwali. Akhil was asked to decide if they win or not. The episode was pretty intense as they all got emotional while revealing their secrets. Mehaboob started the task by recalling how he got jailed after he and his female friend were caught at midnight.

He won the task and got a letter from his family which he read it out to the housemates. Harika revealed that she was in a relationship with a person for four and half years and she had broken up with him two years back. She too won the task and got the letter. While reading it, she became emotional and broke down. Avinash revealed that a director and a producer cheated him of Rs 8,00,000 when he was working as an office assistant. Not convinced by this, Akhil crushed Avinash’s letter. However, he later found that his own letter was also torn.

Also Read: Rana Daggubati's wife Miheeka Bajaj calls him 'coolest husband' as he chats with WWE wrestler The Undertaker

While Lasya narrated that her family did not approve her marriage with a Maharashtrian guy younger than her, Abhijeet said he had an encounter with a man in the US, who was a homosexual. He won the task and received his letter. Ariyana, who narrated her story of surviving of a car crash, did not receive her letter as Akhil felt it was not a secret. Ariyana was disappointed to receive an envelope with torn pieces of her letter.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Star Maa

Share your comment ×