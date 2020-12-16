Bigg Boss Telugu 4 Highlights: Finalists of the season meet the former contestants on the show’s 100th episode

On the 100th episode of Bigg Boss Telugu's 4th season, the contestants had an interaction with the show' contestants from the previous seasons.

The latest episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 4 was the 100th episode of the season. To mark the same, all the finalists had a candid chat with the former contestants of the show’s first three seasons. Hariteja, Geetha Madhuri, Sreemukhi and Ali Reza joined the show’s 100th episode to interact with the finalists. While having a conversation with the other former contestants, Hariteja, who was one of the finalists in the show’s first season, said that they had zero knowledge about the game in the first season.

She also said that she was envious about the contestants from the next seasons as they all had amenities and they all had biryani. The second season’s runner up Geetha Madhuri said that all of the finalists in the second season were anxious and nervous during the finale week. Sreemukhi asked Sohel what qualities will he look for in his life partner to which he said that she should be able to control his anger. This left everyone in splits including the guests.

The guests teased Akhil talking about his close relationship with Harika and Ariyana. However, Akhil said that he has not been feeling good after Monal’s eviction. He also said that he was upset with Monal as she broke her promise. He added that she nominated him with no proper reason. Later, the episode took a funny twist when the guests imitated the finalists and their outbursts.

Credits :Star Maa

