Bigg Boss Telugu 4 Highlights: Four finalists name Ariyana as undeserving contestant

While all the contestants named Ariyana as the most undeserving contestant to win the trophy, she said that she was glad to know that everyone thinks of her as a tough competitor.

The latest episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 4 started with Akhil expressing how much he misses Monal. Later, Sohel, Akhil and Harika imitated Ariyana. The contestants were asked to wear eye masks and dance to the music played in the house. Later, they were asked to name the contestant who pushed them off their comfort zone in the BB house. While Abhijeet named Sohel and Ariyana, Ariyana named Amma Rajasekhar and Avinash.

Sohel, on the other hand, said that his anger was exposed due to Divi in the coin task. Akhil said that he was irked by Noel and Abhijeet. Harika said that her patience level was tested when Sohel got angry for the first time during his fight with Ariyana. Harika added that she too had a possessive side and she realised it only due to Abhijeet. Then the contestants were asked to justify their eligibility to be the winner and name a contestant who does not deserve the trophy.

Abhijeet started the task saying that everyone is a winner but he deserves to get the trophy. After giving reasons for him to win the trophy, Akhil said that Ariyana doesn't deserve to be the winner. Sohel, on the other hand named Abhijeet and Ariyana as the undeserving contestants to win the title. Harika too named Ariyana. However, Ariyana said that she was glad that everyone sees her as the toughest competitor.

Credits :Star Maa

