Bigg Boss Telugu 4 Highlights: Gangavva’s story about the demise of her daughter makes everyone emotional

Gangavva said that her alcoholic son would physically assault her and hit her often and she also narrated how her daughter passed away in her own hands while travelling in a bus.

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss Telugu season 4, senior most contestant Gangavva made some shocking revelations about her past life. She said that she was married at the age of 5 and she became a mother of two at the age of 17. While revealing that her son was an alcoholic who would beat her and hurt her, she also revealed that her daughter passed away in a horrific way. She said that her son later flew to Muscat leaving her behind with huge debts.

The 59-year-old contestant revealed that she struggled to admit her younger daughter, who suffered seizures to a government hospital. She recounted that it was wee hours when the officials in the government hospital took her inside. Gangavva added that she didn't even know that her daughter had passed away in her own hands until a bus conductor told her. Apparently, her daughter had seizures and passed away. She added that she carried her daughter’s corpse in her own hands and went to the hospital.

This incident got all the other housemates very emotional and they all broke down into tears. Lasya, Monal and others cried inconsolably listening to Gangavva's ordeal. Avinash, Akhil, Lasya, Kumar Sai and others consoled her after she narrated the story. As far as her participation in the show is concerned, Gangavva enjoys a good number of fans. She is the eldest contestant in the BB house and the host Nagarjuna often appreciates Gangavva and encourages her to play better.

Credits :Star Maa

