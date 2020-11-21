Bigg Boss Telugu 4 Highlights: Harika becomes the captain; Lasya’s husband asks her to play better game

In the latest episode of Telugu Bigg Boss 4, Harika won the captaincy task for the first time and she celebrated it with the other housemates.

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss Telugu season 4, Lasya's husband Manjunath and son Junnu visited her in the house. Her husband said that she was being seen in the kitchen always and that she very hardly participates in the games. He asked her to stay. Manjunath advised her to leave the kitchen and focus on the game. He asked her to stay strong and play even better by concentrating on the other aspects in the house.

Later, the contestants were asked to participate in a quiz and it was their luxury budget task. Avinash was their quiz master. Harika, Abhijeet and Akhil contested in the captaincy task. Housemates who supported them had to carry them on their shoulders. While Sohel carried Akhil, Abhijeeth was carried by Avinash. Monal carried Harika on her shoulders. While both the men dropped out of the task, Monal was the last one left and eventually Harika became the captain.

After Harika won the captaincy task, Harika and Monal got emotional and cried. Harika, who wore Noel's t-shirt, recollected her promise to Noel when she took over as the captain. Sohel told Monal that she could have not held Harika for that long. However, Monal denied saying that it was wrong as Harika trusted her. Sohel got offended by it. Though they both hugged later, Sohel vented it out by punching the bed out of rage.

Credits :Star Maa

