Bigg Boss Telugu 4 Highlights: Humans Vs Devils task causes chaos in the house; Harika breaks down

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss Telugu, the housemates were divided into two groups - humans and devils. While humans were given tasks to complete, devils' task is to disturb them.

In the latest episode of Telugu Bigg Boss season 4, the contestants were asked to take part in a Good Humans vs Mischievous Devils. The contestants were asked to divide into two teams and perform the task. The mischievous devils were asked to keep disturbing the activities of team humans, while the latter were given mini tasks to complete and they also had to convert three devils into humans. As they complete each task, they were asked to break two of the heads in the ten-headed effigy.

In the first task, the humans were asked to tie 50 garlands with flowers in the pool. As they started the task, team devils tried to interrupt but humans completed the task in the given time successfully. Harika and Ariyana from Team Devils got involved in an ugly argument for letting the humans win. Team Humans broke two heads in the effigy and converted Akhil into a human.

In the second mini task given to team Humans, they were asked to make 100 diyas with the provided clay. As Noel tried to make diyas in the store room, Mehaboob and Avinash objected it to be made in the store room. They both tried to break the door open and finally barged in, Noel and Abhijeet got them locked in the room. Divi, on the other end, made the diyas without getting disturbed. Humans completed the target successfully and tried to convert Mehaboob as a human. But Mehaboob locked himself in the washroom. When humans claimed that they have converted Harika, she got emotional and said she would not be a part of the Humans team.

