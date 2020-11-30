Bigg Boss Telugu 4 Highlights: Kiccha Sudeep makes a special appearance; Avinash uses his eviction free pass

Kiccha Sudeep, who made a cameo appearance, asked the housemates some fun questions to which they all answered sportively.

The latest episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 4 started with contestants making a special performance. Then, the contestants were asked to identify objects placed in a dark room. Ariyana failed in her first attempt to enter the room. Later, she dared to enter the room. Host Nagarjuna lauded her for overcoming her fears. It left everyone in splits when a hilarious video of Akhil and Sohel getting scared in the room was played.

The show’s episode took an interesting turn when popular actor Kiccha Sudeep made an entry as a special guest. While interacting with Nagarjuna, Kiccha said that Bigg Boss taught him never to judge anyone and that he started to listen more after watching the show. He added a fun element while asking Avinash whom would he date, marry and kill among Monal, Harika and Ariyana. Avinash's funny answers left everyone in splits. He asked Harika what is the most important quality according to her, to which she said loyalty is more important than even victory. Abhijeet was asked what he liked the most in Harika, to which he gave some adorable answers.

Also Read: Airport Diaries: Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya get papped as they return from Maldives vacay

He also asked some tricky questions to which the contestants gave some funny answers. Ariyana and Avinash were in the danger zone and they both discussed who should use the eviction free pass. Avinash used it and said that it made him feel bad that he had to stay in the house even after the fans wanted him out. However, Nagarjuna intervened and asked him to stop with the self-pity and concentrate on the game.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Star Maa

Share your comment ×