Bigg Boss Telugu 4 Highlights: Monal breaks down after Akhil gives up on his captaincy task

During the captaincy task, Akhil gave up and he collapsed down, which left Monal breaking into tears.
7386 reads Mumbai
Bigg Boss Telugu 4 Highights: Monal breaks down after Akhil gives up on his captaincy task
Bigg Boss Telugu season 4 witnessed yet another top-notch drama after the captaincy task for the week took place. Three contestants namely Avinash, Sohel and Akhil took up the task, and it wouldn’t be an understatement to say that it is one of the toughest task of the season so far. When Akhil gave up on the task after trying it for a while, Monal broke down and teared up.

Avinash, Sohel and Akhil competed in the captaincy task in which they were to hold two glass bowls of ice in both the hands with their torsos bent. Burning charcoal was also placed in between their limbs and one has to agree that it was painful to even watch. Akhil, who was unable to finish, dropped the bowls down and collapsed. As he was collapsing, Monal broke down into tears. In the end, Sohel won the task and he was named the captain of the house.

Also Read: Bigg Boss Tamil 4 Highlights: Housemates pay tribute to SPB; Rekha, Sanam extend their support to Suresh

Meanwhile, the latest promo of the season shows Sohel cracking up the other contestants in the house with his sense of humor. He can be seen having a conversation with the Bigg Boss and jokingly asking for things to come in his way because he is now the captain. Other contestants can be seen mocking him and his acts have left them in splits.

Credits :Star Maa

