Bigg Boss Telugu 4 Highlights: Monal gets evicted from the show; Names of finalists announced

Monal got an emotional farewell from the housemates on Sunday's episode and she urged Abhijeet to be a good friend with everyone in the house especially Akhil.

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss Telugu’s fourth season, Monal got evicted and it was a nail biting situation for all the housemates. Host Nagarjuna got them all tensed as he kept everyone on their toes before revealing the name of the person to get evicted. Finally, he pronounced Monal’s name as the evicted housemate. Before getting out of the house, Monal bid adieu to everyone in the house and asked them to stay united for a few more days.

Monal got an emotional farewell from the housemates on Sunday's episode. She urged Abhijeet to be a good friend with everyone in the house especially Akhil as he will need a support system, now that she will not be around. She advised Ariyana to be less aggressive during the tasks and requested Sohel to not get hurt for small matters. Monal said that she wanted Harika to be in the finale along with Akhil.

Also Read: Shruti Haasan reveals she is feeling like a 'cappuccino lady' before heading off to sleep; Here's why

Meanwhile, Akhil, Sohel, Abhijeet, Harika and Ariyana are the five finalists of season 4. The season’s finale will happen on December 20, where the title winner will also be announced. In the latest promo of the upcoming episode of the show, housemates were asked about their opinion and they were asked to name one person whom they don’t want to be in the list of finalists. Invariably, everyone name Ariyana. However, she took it in a good way and said that she was a threat to everyone which is why they don’t want her in the house.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Star Maa

Share your comment ×