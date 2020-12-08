Bigg Boss Telugu 4 Highlights: Sohel & Akhil have a major fall off; All contestants get nominated for eviction

Since Akhil won the no eviction pass, he was made the chief minister of a task, where contestants were given permission to make and break the rules.

In the latest episode of Telugu Bigg Boss 4, all contestants got nominated for eviction, except Akhil since he won the ticket to the finale. In the latest task, the contestants were asked to perform various activities to impress the viewers in order to survive in the game. In the first task, every contestant was given a chance to become the ruler of the house. With this, they got the power to make or break any rule in the house and they were even allowed to impose punishments to each other.

The task started after Akhil was announced as the chief minister of the ruler. A buzzer was rung after which contestants were asked to compete with each other to get a crown which was placed in the garden. Sohel won the crown first and he was asked to be the ruler until the second buzzer, after which he was allowed to pass on the crown to his favourite person in the house. After winning the crow, Sohel ordered Ariyana to do the dishes. She made fun of Sohel's reign as a king. He ordered Abhijeet to dance and asked Harika to sing a song, while Monal danced to it.

Akhil smeared tomato on Sohel's face, which brought a tiff between them and they both had a major fall off. He made Harika pour a glass of water on Ariyana’s head. Finally, he passed on the crown to Abhijeet and made him the ruler of the house next.

Credits :Star Maa

