Bigg Boss Telugu 4 Highlights: Sujatha’s elimination announced after contestants engaged in different tasks

After being evicted, Sujatha had an interaction with Nagarjuna, where she said that she did not expect to be eliminated.

The latest weekend episode of the fourth season of Telugu Bigg Boss started with the housemates playing tasks to know who the eliminated contestant was. Host Nagarjuna wished Abhijeet on his birthday. After the task started, Ariyana was the first contestant to know that she got save. Noel was the next one to get saved. The contestants, who took part in the Bigg Boss Hotel task, got a chance to take revenge on their opponents in the task.

Harika was asked to dance by balance a glass of water on her forehead. Sohel was asked to jump around like a headless chicken, while Ariyana lifted Avinash and walked around. Mehaboob was asked to do 50 squats, while carrying Sujatha. Abhijeet solved a jigsaw puzzle and at the end of it, it was revealed that he was saved. Lasya, Monal and Sujatha were also asked to solve the puzzle, but Sujatha got evicted. Amma Rajasekhar and Sujatha were asked to break a block of ice.

In the ice block, Sujatha’s face was there, revealing that she was the contestant to get evicted. After being evicted, she had an interaction with Nagarjuna, where she said that she did not expect to be eliminated. It came as an unexpected one to the fans too, as they did not expect Sujatha to be evicted from the house.

Credits :Star Maa

