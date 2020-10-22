Bigg Boss Telugu 4 Highlights: Team Devils and Team Humans fight teeth and nails to win the tasks

Ariyana and Avinash were announced as the best performers by the end of the Devils Vs Humans tasks.

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 4, the same task of ‘Humans vs Devils’ was proceeded and team Humans were given the next set of tasks. In the third task, Team Humans were asked to stay in a ring and throw the bags outside, while Team Devils stood outside the ring and threw them back into the ring. When it looked like Team Devils was getting an upper hand, the other team started to throw the bags into the pool. However, team Devils eventually won the task.

Team Devils also created a mess in the Bigg Boss house. Lasya tried to pacify Avinash and Ariyana who lost their cool after seeing the mess. Monal tried to change Avinash into a human by being nice to him. In the next task, Team Humans had to fill the containers with water taken from the pool with pots provided for the task. Team Devils broke a few pots. Ariyana slipped and fell into the pool. However, she came back only to push the container. Both devils and humans had a huge fight in the pool for a while.

Also Read: RRR: Jr NTR's first look as Bheem is a befitting late birthday gift from Ram Charan and will leave you amazed

By the end of the task, Team Humans won the last task and converted Avinash into a human. When the Bigg Boss asked about the best and worst performer, the housemates said they were unable to decide as everyone gave their best. Noel named Ariyana and Avinash as the best performers after Bigg Boss warned them that they will be directly nominated if they don't give the names. The other housemates were asked to clean the house as they did not name the worst performers.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Star Maa

Share your comment ×