Bigg Boss Telugu 4 hosted by Nagarjuna Akkineni to be aired from August 2020?

The latest reports suggest that Bigg Boss Telugu 4 hosted by Nagarjuna Akkineni is going to be aired from August 2020. Read on for further details.

We all remember how Bigg Boss Telugu 3 hosted by Nagarjuna Akkineni was a huge hit among the audience. As of now, the COVID-19 pandemic has put a halt on all kinds of production activities in the entertainment industry. However, efforts have been made to resume the pending work related to movies and TV shows. In the midst of all this, the latest reports suggest that the Brahmastra actor is all set to return as the host for Bigg Boss Telugu 4.

Yes, you heard it right! As per the latest buzz, the fourth season of the controversial reality show will begin either in July or August this year. The first season of Bigg Boss Telugu was hosted by Jr NTR while the second one was hosted by Jersey star Nani. With Nagarjuna Akkineni hosting the third season for the first time, the show broke numerous records and also fared well at the TRP charts. Well, the same has now been expected from the fourth season.

If the media reports are to be believed, the makers have made some changes in the show’s format for the fourth season which will make it different from the previous ones. Initially, Bigg Boss Telugu 4 was supposed to go on floors in June but that will not be possible given the uncertain situation prevailing around the country because of the Coronavirus pandemic as well as the indefinite lockdown. Certain reports also suggest that the show will be aired from 2nd August 2020.

(ALSO READ: Nagarjuna, SS Rajamouli and other South biggies visit Chiranjeevi's house; Post Production work to restart)

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×