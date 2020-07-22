Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Jr NTR, Vijay Deverakonda or Nagarjuna; Who do you think should host the new season? VOTE

Strong reports have been doing rounds that Nagarjuna will return as the host for Bigg Boss Telugu 4 but Jr NTR fans want to see RRR star back on the stage of the reality show as a host.

Bigg Boss Telugu 4 makers recently shared the first logo teaser of the upcoming season on social media platforms. Star Maa took to Twitter and unveiled the logo of the reality show, which will reportedly be hosted yet again by Nagarjuna Akkineni. However, an official about the same is awaited. The makers tweeted, "Here is the most awaited time of the year!! #BiggBossTelugu4 coming soon on @StarMaa #StaySafeStayStrong #MaaPrayatnamManakosam (sic)." Ever since the makers have released the first teaser of Bigg Boss Telugu 4, viewers can't keep calm and have been sharing their excitement to know what's in stores for them.

Jr NTR's fans also commented about how they want their favourite star as the host for the new season. Jr NTR, who hosted Season 1 of the reality show, had later backed out due to his shooting schedules. The makers were ready to pay a huge remuneration to Jr NTR, but he did not take it up. While Jr NTR successfully hosted Season 1, Season 2 was hosted by Nani followed by Nagarjuna for 3rd edition. Well, strong reports have been doing rounds that Nagarjuna will return as the host but Jr NTR fans want to see RRR star back on the stage of the reality show as a host.

Also, joining in the race of who will host the new edition of Bigg Boss is Vijay Deverakonda. A lot of them have demanded Arjun Reddy actor as the host for Bigg Boss Telugu 4.

Bigg Boss started with the Hindi version followed by in other languages including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Bengali.

Well, only time will tell you deserves to grab the position. Meanwhile, let us know who according to you should host the most popular reality show.

VOTE below and share your reasons in the comment section below!

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×