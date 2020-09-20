Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Kalyani EVICTED; Nagarjuna slams housemates, Amma Rajasekhar burst into tears

Bigg Boss Telugu 4 eviction: Nagarjuna announces that Gangavva is the first contestant who is safe while Kalyani is the one who is eliminated from the show.

Bigg Boss Telugu 4 is taking new twists and turns with each passing day. On Bigg Boss Telugu's September 19 episode, Nagarjuna Akkineni expressed his happiness as the reality show received highest TRP ratings than ever. Giving a sneak peek of the previous episode, housemates did a promotional task where they clicked a lot of photos. On the other hand, Gangavva was seen in a better phase as she had a chat with Divi and Akhil. She leaves everyone in splits by imitating Avinash and Bigg Boss. Nagarjuna joins housemates through TV and makes sure Gangavva is fine. He later announces that Gangavva is the first contestant who is safe from this week's eviction and also advised her that she shouldn't get influenced by anyone in the house.

Nagarjuna was in no mood to spare the wrongdoings by anyone inside the house. He slammed Noel Sean, Kalyani, Abhijeet and other contestants of Bigg Boss Telugu 4 house for not taking nomination task seriously. He warned them to stop playing safe. Later, housemates played a small weekend 'Hero-Zero' task, in which each contestant had to name one who according to them is zero and hero in the house. Most of the contestants named Amma Rajasekhar as hero and zero, which led to his emotional outburst. He broke down into tears and pleaded Nagarjuna for his exit. The host asks Amma to accept the fact that everyone will have some or other opinion about him and that he should be fine with it.

Nagarjuna then announced that Karate Kalyani is evicted from the show and also gave a hint that there can be double elimination. Monal got emotional on Kalyani's exit, who walked out of the house with a cheerful mood and wished everyone good luck.

Credits :Pinkvilla

