Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Karate Kalyani alleges flaw in voting system post eviction: I wanted to stay for 5 weeks

Karate Kalyani was recently evicted from Bigg Boss Telugu 4 hosted by Nagarjuna Akkineni. She has now opened up on her eviction in a recent interview.

Bigg Boss Telugu 4 finally premiered a few weeks back and has received a humongous response from the audience. As expected, there have been evictions too and the latest contestant to be ousted from the house is Karate Kalyani. She has now expressed her feelings about the same in one of her interviews. She starts by saying that she wanted to stay inside the BB house for at least 5 weeks as it could have also helped her financially.

She also mentions about having responsibilities and debts to clear amidst the lockdown. Kalyani further adds that she wanted to remind the audience of the late actress Suryakantham and showcase her talent to them which she did within the short period. She then goes on to admit that self-nominating herself was an emotional decision and that it was not the right thing to do. Kalyani admits that she could have survived for a week or two if she hadn’t nominated herself during the boat task.

Karate Kalyani also mentions that she gave up martial arts 20 years earlier. She then states that she could have performed better in a physical task and a mind game. She admits to have sung many songs because of which the housemates called her ‘tape recorder.’ Kalyani then alleges some flaw in the voting system. She says that many told her that they couldn’t vote as their votes were diverted to some other contestant. Kalyani further says that she felt bad when host Nagarjuna intervened and didn’t let her talk during the post-eviction interaction. She then states that she is also ready for a wild card entry into the show.

