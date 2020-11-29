Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Kiccha Sudeep shares the stage with Nagarjuna as a guest; Calls it a splendid experience

Bigg Boss Telugu 4 makers have released a new promo that shows Nagarjuna Akkineni and Sudeep having a gala time as they share the reality show stage.

The much-awaited Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 will kickstart soon and there is huge excitement around the same among the viewers. Kiccha Sudeep is set to return as a host yet again for the season 8 and fans can't keep calm. While the makers are yet to announce the premiere date of the reality show, Kiccha Sudeep recently visited Bigg Boss Telugu 4 sets. He not only visited Nagarjuna Akkineni hosted-show but also had a gala time with the contestants as he interacted with them as a celebrity guest.

The makers of Bigg Boss Telugu 4 have released a new promo that shows Nagarjuna Akkineni and Sudeep having a gala time as they share the reality show stage. Kiccha Sudeep took to Twitter and shared a super stylish photo of him with Nagarjuna Akkineni along with a sweet message that read: Hosting BigBoss has always been me and today was another feeln of being a guest on the show of Telugu BigBoss. Splendid it was to share the stage wth the ever charming @iamnagarjuna sir, n to get to spk to the contestants inside the house. Thank you for the warmth sir." While Sudeep looked dashing in an all-black formal look, Nagarjuna made a statement in black loose pants and white zipper shirt with a belt at the waist.

Check it out below:

Hosting BigBoss has always been me and today was another feeln of being a guest on the show of Telugu BigBoss.

Splendid it was to share the stage wth the ever charming @iamnagarjuna sir, n to get to spk to the contestants inside the house. Thank you for the warmth sir.

pic.twitter.com/dxY1RRQpPk — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) November 28, 2020

Sunday Funday special.. We welcome @KicchaSudeep to #BiggBossTelugu4 .. Get ready for too much fun!!! Today at 9 PM on @StarMaa pic.twitter.com/grw1KCKF9H — starmaa (@StarMaa) November 29, 2020

Meanwhile, this week, Avinash, Akhil, Ariyana and Monal got nominated for eviction. While Monal got safe on Saturday's episode, who do you think will get eliminated in tonight on Bigg Boss Telugu 4? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

