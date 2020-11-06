Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Lasya breaks down as she confesses about her marriage, suffering a miscarriage, depression

Lasya also opened up about going into depression and also apologised to her parents on the reality show.

During a recent episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 4, contestant Lasya made some revelations about her personal life. Lasya Manjunath opened about going into depression and this came as a shock for many as she showed courage to speak about the same on national television. Lasya revealed everything during a task in the latest episode of season 4. Lasya revealed that without her parents' permission she got married to Manjunath in 2010. After which her parents didn't speak to her for 4 years. Her father called her first time in four years in 2014 and asked her to settle down in life. However, she was pregnant by then. She made a huge confession about terminating her pregnancy.

In a shocking turn of events, Lasya then suffered a miscarriage within five months of her official wedding in 2014. As she continued to speak in front of the other housemates sitting in the garden area, Lasya broke down into tears. She also opened up about going into depression and also apologised to her parents on the reality show. The popular anchor also expressed that she misses her baby boy Daksh aka Junnu. The painful moments of hers got everyone emotional in the house.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss Telugu 4 is witnessing news twists and turns. As the show is heading to a new task, the contestants are seen leaving no stone unturned to give their best. Let's wait to know what's in stores for us.

