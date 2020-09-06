  1. Home
Bigg Boss Telugu 4 Launch: Abhijeet, Sujatha, Mehaboob Shaikh & Journalist Devi Nagavalli enter as contestants

Bigg Boss Telugu 4 Launch: After Monal Gajjar, director Surya Kiran and TV host Lasya Manjunath, Life is Beautiful fame Abhijeet makes his entry to the reality show house. The show is being hosted by Nagarjuna Akkineni.
Nagarjuna Akkineni has returned as a host for the second time for Bigg Boss Telugu season 4. After hosting season 3, he is back again and there is too much excitement for the same on social media. All the eyes are on the television screens as Bigg Boss Telugu 4 kickstarts from today. The show has commenced amid Corona and will see a good mix of 16 contestants lockdown inside the house for almost 100 days. Ahead of Bigg Boss Telugu 4 premiere, netizens had already been rooting for a few contestants. Well, finally the list of contestants is coming out in bits as it premiers on Star Maa channel. After Monal Gajjar, director Surya Kiran and TV host Lasya Manjunath, Life is Beautiful fame Abhijeet makes his entry to the reality show house. 

He makes a grand entry as he joins Nagarjuna on the stage and expresses his excitement to be a part of the reality show. Abhijeet also tells Nag that his parents are expecting him to find a partner inside the house. Interestingly, Abhijeet was in the same school as Akhil Akkineni in his kindergarten. 

Later, Nag announces a twist called 'connection game' where the contestants are given a box each having some property in it. 

Jordaar Sujatha is the 5th contestant of the season who is super excited to entertain the housemates and audience with her wit. She is a news presenter and grabbed attention with show 'Jordaar'. 

Mehaboob Shaikh AKA mehaboobdilse from Guntur is the 6th contestant of the Bigg Boss Telugu 4, who is here to spread love. He left Nag stunned with his cool dance moves. Mehaboob Shaikh is an actor and dancer. 

Journalist Devi Nagavalli is the 7th contestant who becomes a part of the show. 

