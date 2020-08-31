Bigg Boss Telugu 4 Launch Date, Time: Nagarjuna Akkineni hosted show to kickstart from September 6
The countdown for the much-awaited reality show, Bigg Boss Telugu season 4 finally begins. This time again, the fourth version of Bigg Boss Telugu 4 will be hosted by Nagarjuna Akkineni. Finally, the makers of the reality show took to social media and revealed the launch date and time for the upcoming season. Bigg Boss Telugu 3 stars from September 6 at 6 PM and fans literally can't keep calm. The viewers are super excited for the launch episode of the reality show. The regular episodes i.e. Monday-Friday will be telecasted at 9:30 PM and weekend episodes at 9:00 PM. Well, the new season promises only entertainment as the caption read, "Entertainment Like Never Before!!! #WhatAWowWow."
Meanwhile, while shooting for the promos of Bigg Boss Telugu 4, Nagarjuna in a statement said, “It was fun being back on the shoot floor for the promo. After the tremendous success of last season, this year our effort will be to up the ante and deliver even more entertainment and surprises for our viewers."
