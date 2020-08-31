Bigg Boss Telugu 4 Launch Date, Time: Nagarjuna Akkineni hosted show to kickstart from September 6

Finally, the makers of Bigg Boss Telugu 4 took to social media and revealed the launch date and time for the upcoming season. Read to know more details about Nagarjuna Akkineni hosted reality show.

The countdown for the much-awaited reality show, Bigg Boss Telugu season 4 finally begins. This time again, the fourth version of Bigg Boss Telugu 4 will be hosted by Nagarjuna Akkineni. Finally, the makers of the reality show took to social media and revealed the launch date and time for the upcoming season. Bigg Boss Telugu 3 stars from September 6 at 6 PM and fans literally can't keep calm. The viewers are super excited for the launch episode of the reality show. The regular episodes i.e. Monday-Friday will be telecasted at 9:30 PM and weekend episodes at 9:00 PM. Well, the new season promises only entertainment as the caption read, "Entertainment Like Never Before!!! #WhatAWowWow."

We all are tired of watching reruns of Bigg Boss and other shows, it is time for some real entertainment, drama and everything that will keep you hooked to your television screens. Meanwhile, the makers are yet to make an official announcement on the contestants of this season. Reportedly, due to COVID-19, the contestants have been quarantined before they step together inside Bigg Boss Telugu 4 house. While there are a lot of speculations to know about the contestants of the upcoming season, who according to you should be a part of the reality show?



View this post on Instagram Entertainment Like Never Before!!! #WhatAWowWow #BiggBossTelugu4 Premieres September 6th at 6 PM on @StarMaa A post shared by STAR MAA (@starmaa) on Aug 30, 2020 at 10:18pm PDT

Meanwhile, while shooting for the promos of Bigg Boss Telugu 4, Nagarjuna in a statement said, “It was fun being back on the shoot floor for the promo. After the tremendous success of last season, this year our effort will be to up the ante and deliver even more entertainment and surprises for our viewers."

