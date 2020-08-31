  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Bigg Boss Telugu 4 Launch Date, Time: Nagarjuna Akkineni hosted show to kickstart from September 6

Finally, the makers of Bigg Boss Telugu 4 took to social media and revealed the launch date and time for the upcoming season. Read to know more details about Nagarjuna Akkineni hosted reality show.
10833 reads Mumbai
Bigg Boss Telugu 4 Launch Date, Time: Nagarjuna Akkineni hosted show to kickstart from September 6Bigg Boss Telugu 4 Launch Date, Time: Nagarjuna Akkineni hosted show to kickstart from September 6
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The countdown for the much-awaited reality show, Bigg Boss Telugu season 4 finally begins. This time again, the fourth version of Bigg Boss Telugu 4 will be hosted by Nagarjuna Akkineni. Finally, the makers of the reality show took to social media and revealed the launch date and time for the upcoming season. Bigg Boss Telugu 3 stars from September 6 at 6 PM and fans literally can't keep calm. The viewers are super excited for the launch episode of the reality show. The regular episodes i.e. Monday-Friday will be telecasted at 9:30 PM and weekend episodes at 9:00 PM. Well, the new season promises only entertainment as the caption read, "Entertainment Like Never Before!!! #WhatAWowWow." 

We all are tired of watching reruns of Bigg Boss and other shows, it is time for some real entertainment, drama and everything that will keep you hooked to your television screens. Meanwhile, the makers are yet to make an official announcement on the contestants of this season. Reportedly, due to COVID-19, the contestants have been quarantined before they step together inside Bigg Boss Telugu 4 house. While there are a lot of speculations to know about the contestants of the upcoming season, who according to you should be a part of the reality show?
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Entertainment Like Never Before!!! #WhatAWowWow  #BiggBossTelugu4 Premieres September 6th at 6 PM on @StarMaa

A post shared by STAR MAA (@starmaa) on

Meanwhile, while shooting for the promos of Bigg Boss Telugu 4, Nagarjuna in a statement said, “It was fun being back on the shoot floor for the promo. After the tremendous success of last season, this year our effort will be to up the ante and deliver even more entertainment and surprises for our viewers." 

How excited are you for BB4? Let us know in the comment section below! 

Also Read: PHOTOS: Nayanthara heads to her hometown Kochi with Vignesh Shivan for Onam celebrations 

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Destruction of hard drives to Shweta Singh Kirti urge to PMO
Surbhi Chandna on Naagin 5, chemistry with Sharad Malhotra, trolls & TRP pressure
From Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma to Gigi Hadid, here’s a list of celebrities who are expecting babies
Sushant Singh Rajput never did hard drugs; Rhea was giving it to him: Lawyer’s SHOCKING allegation
Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered; Sandeep Ssingh involved, has Dubai connection: Surjeet Singh
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Rhea’s blood test to Homicide angle
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: All you need to know about Rhea Chakraborty’s Drug chat
From CBI revisiting Waterstone resort where SSR and Rhea stayed to questioning Showik Chakraborty
Masaba & Neena Gupta on divorce, single parenting, marriage, battling social judgements
Questioning of house staff to Chartered Accountants of both Rhea & late Sushant Singh Rajput being questioned
Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan on Baarish, playing Kaira, friendship, memes, and YRKKH

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement