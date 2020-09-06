Bigg Boss Telugu 4 Launch: Syed Sohail Ryan & Ariyana Glory enter secret house; Harika joins other contestants

Bigg Boss Telugu 4 Launch: Here comes the major first twist of the reality show as Sohail and Ariyana enter into 'secret neighbour house'.

The much-awaited Bigg Boss Telugu season 4 is finally on air and it has already taken social media by storm. The show is being hosted by Nagarjuna Akkineni, who made a grand entry to the stage as he launched the new season and welcomed the contestants of the much-anticipated reality show, Bigg Boss Telugu 4. The new season will witness 16 contestants lockdown inside the lavish house for almost 100 days. After Journalist Devi Nagavalli, who entered the house as the 7th contestant, Nagarjuna Akkineni welcomed Harika as the new entrant to participate in the reality show, BB4. She is known popular series Dethadi and Chitra Vichitram. Revealing to Nag, she said it was always her dream to be on the show.

TV actor Syed Sohail Ryan is the 8th contestant who joins Nagarjuna Akkineni on the stage. Syed believes that Bigg Boss will help him to get the much-needed recognition. The host revealed that the next two contestants of the reality show are a part of 'special category', a new twist in the show.

Ariyana Glory, the TV actor and anchor is the next confirmed contestants of the popular TV reality show. "I left my family for my passion; this is the boldest thing I did in life," she said before entering the glass-walled house.

Here comes the major first twist, Sohail and Ariyana enter into 'secret neighbour house'. The duo will get to watch the housemates from the monitor placed in the secret house.

Well, the launch episode itself is witnessing news twists and turns, it remains to see what's next in stores for us. Are you excited for the new season? Let us know in the comment section below.

The regular episodes i.e. from Monday-Friday will be telecasted at 9:30 PM and weekend episodes at 9:00 PM on Star Maa channel.

