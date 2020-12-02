Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Makers of the reality show to change the time slot soon?

While the contestants are fighting in the task to win the grand finale ticket, this news about the change in the show's time slot has come as an unexpected one.

In what has come as an unexpected piece of news, the makers of Bigg Boss Telugu 4 are reportedly all set to change the time slot of the show. Starting from November 7, the show is likely to be aired between 10 PM and 11 PM. Currently, the show is being aired at 9:30 PM and it goes on till 10:30 PM. Apparently, a new soap titled Guppedantha Manasu is being launched, which is why the reality show’s time slot has got pushed. Guppedantha Manasu is slated for its launch on December 7 at 7 PM.

After the new daily soap is launched, the popular series Vadinamma will also be rescheduled and it will be aired at 9:30 PM from December 7. It is to be noted that the previous season of the reality show’s time slot was also changed due to the launch of yet another series. With only few weeks left for its grand finale, it is expected that Guppedantha Manasu will get a wide reach from audience.

Meanwhile, the latest contestants to get nominated for eviction are Avinash, Monal, Abhijeet, Harika and Akhil. Since the nomination happened as an open task, contestants fought with each other when their names were nominated. The show saw some top-notch drama as they all questioned each other and people who thought were best friends got nominated. It is expected that the official update regarding the time slot change will be announced soon.

Credits :Star Maa

