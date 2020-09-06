Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Monal Gajjar, director Surya Kiran enter as contestants; Nagarjuna to play dual role

Bigg Boss Telugu 4 launch: Lasya Manjunath, Satyam fame director Surya Kiran and Monal Gajjar are the top three contestants of the reality show, which is being hosted by Nagarjuna Akkineni.

Bigg Boss Telugu is back with its fourth season, which will be hosted by Nagarjuna Akkineni. The audience will once again see all those changing equations, daily tasks and everything high on drama and entertainment for the audience. The makers of Bigg Boss Telugu 4 promise something unexpected and never seen before. The promos have already set high excitement among the viewers along with the contestant list that was strictly kept under wraps. Well, finally the day has arrived! Bigg Boss Telugu 4 launch has started on a great note amidst all the hype.

All the eyes are on the television screens as Nagarjuna makes a grand entry on the reality show stage and promises everyone to be ready for entertainment like never before. He also launches the new logo for the channel, Star Maa with a special performance. Monal Gajjar is the first contestant of the season and she receives a warm welcome by the host. She is popular among the Telugu audience and is known for her debut role in Allari Naresh's film Sudigaadu in 2012. During her interaction with Nag, Monal said, "I'm an emotional person; I lost my father at a young age." As she entered the house, the actress already started missing her family.

Satyam director Surya Kiran is the second contestant who becomes a part of the show. The Satyam director joins Monal in the show. Lasya Manjunath is the third contestant of season 4. She is known as an anchor for the TV show 'Something Special' with co-host Ravi

Meanwhile, Nagarjuna Akkineni will be seen in a dual role as a host. Yes, you read that right! He will play an elderly person, the father of his host. Interesting, isn't it?

The format of the reality show remains the same. A bunch of celebrity contestants will be locked inside the house for almost 100 days. However, there might be a few twists due to the realities of the COVID world. Now it remains to see if the viewership remains the same or is higher than the last year.

The makers might be introducing a few new elements to the show that will keep the audience hooked to their television screens. However, only time will tell what's more in stores for us.

How excited are you for Bigg Boss Telugu 4? Let us know in the comment section below.

Also Read: Sandalwood Drug Racket: Vivek Oberoi's brother in law Aditya Alva named in connection to the case

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×