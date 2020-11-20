Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Monal’s sister enters the house & tells Abhijeeth not to talk behind anyone’s back

At first, Monal got emotional and broke down after hearing her mother's voice. Her mother said that she was unable to visit her due to some reasons.

In the latest episode of Telugu Bigg Boss, housemates are getting visitors and it has been an emotional week for all of them. Ariyana’s childhood friend Vinay visited her in the Bigg Boss house. When his arrival was announced, Ariyana burst into tears. She got emotional and cried, while the other contestants could not control their emotions. She inquired him about her family, introduced him to the housemates. He stated that they both have been friends for about 12 years and they have been together through thick and thin.

Later, a voice message from Monal’s mother was played in the house, and her mother said that she was unable to fly down to Hyderabad to visit her and wished her all the best. Monal, who got so emotional after hearing it, went to the washroom and vented it out. She stood in front of the camera and said that she misses her mother beyond words. However, she was presently surprised when her elder sister Hemali visited her in the Bigg Boss house a while later. She greeted everyone and asked Abhijeeth not to talk behind anyone’s back.

Also Read: Mahesh Babu’s fans go gaga as Sarileru Neekevvaru gets released in Tamil as Ivanakku Sariyaana Aal Illai

She also made jokes about Avinash flirting with everyone in the house. After her sister left the house, a very excited Monal thanked the Bigg Boss for the surprise. Sohel’s father Saleem visited the house and said that their neighbourhood in Singareni, Telangana, is very proud of him and that they are talking about him everyday. He later advised Sohel to control his anger.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Star Maa

Share your comment ×