Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Nagarjuna Akkineni starts shooting at Annapurna Studios: Show to begin from August 30?

Nagarjuna Akkineni is returning as host for Bigg Boss Telugu 4 and has already kick-started the shoot for the much-awaited season.

The fourth season of the reality show, Bigg Boss Telugu has been the talk of the town since it's inception and viewers can't keep calm to know what's next in store for them. According to the latest update, Nagarjuna Akkineni is returning as host for Bigg Boss Telugu 4 and has already kick-started the shoot for the much-awaited season. The actor was reportedly spotted at Annapurna Studios today as he was gearing up for the promo shoot. After unveiling the logo teaser, the makers are set to release the new promo of the reality show soon.

Reportedly, the first episode will air from August 30th. However, an official announcement about the same will be made soon. Amid lockdown and after four months, Nagarjuna has participated in a shoot for the first time and there is too much excitement surrounding the upcoming season now. Meanwhile, the team is finalizing the contestants for the season and the official list will be released soon. Recently, celebs like Tarun, Shraddha Das and few others were rumoured to be a part of the reality show but they have already refused to be on the show and also cleared the air regarding the same on social media.

Shraddha was the second actor to be rumoured as a contestant of Bigg Boss. Taking to Twitter, Shraddha cleared the air that she is not a part of the show. The actress tweeted, “I have not been approached for Big boss Telugu & I am not a part of it. Once again, inundated with msgs from a lot of ppl askin me about it & putting my name up as if it is confirmed already. Will have to take legal action on the sources otherwise! Making it clear 1 last time pls.” (sic)

Credits :Twitter

