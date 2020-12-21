Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Netizens question makers, call it rigged as Mehaboob, Sohel's video from finale goes viral

Post Bigg Boss Telugu 4 finale, a video of Mehaboob hinting Sohel about his position as the finalist has gone viral on social media.

Bigg Boss Telugu 4 witnessed Abhijeet Duddala as the winner of the season while Akhil became the first runner up. On the other hand, one of the finalists Sohel grabbed number 3rd position as he walked away with Rs 25 Lakh. Sohel was first offered Rs 20 lakh by host Nagarjuna Akkineni. However, he refused to give up and decided to be a part of the game. Later, the makers added Rs 5 Lakh and Syed Sohel Ryan accepted the offer. The actor said that he received enough fame from the show and that had been more important than anything to him.

Post the finale, a video of Mehaboob hinting Sohel about his position as the finalist has gone viral on social media. One of the Instagram users shared the same video and wrote, "This video is not to spread negativity and hatred towards any contestant. But I am blaming @starmaa team for these cheap tricks. I think they wantedly made #MehaboobDilse to hint #Sohel about the positions/Money. Everyone can witness this event in the video.To make big TRPs for their show they are cheating people and playing with people's emotions. This #BiggBossTelugu4 show should not be encouraged next time because there is no value for people's verdict and their votes. All they want is TRP TRP."

The video is going viral on social media as viewers are questioning the makers of Bigg Boss Telugu about the show's authenticity. Check it out below:

Meanwhile, calling Sohel and Mehaboob his inspiration, Nagarjuna Akkineni personally contributed Rs 10 lakh to the duo.

