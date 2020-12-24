Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Noel Sean, Gangavva, Mehaboob, Harika, Abhijeet and others pose for a perfect pic at party

Bigg Boss Telugu 4 contestants gathered together to celebrate and were seen clicking a lot of selfies.

Noel Sean, Gangavva, Mehaboob, Harika, Abhijeet and other Bigg Boss Telugu 4 contestants had a gala time together as they partied together after the grand finale. The contestants gathered together to celebrate the occasion and were seen clicking a lot of selfies. After enjoying their time with families, the contestants decided to spend time together. Lasya Manjunath took to Instagram and shared a few photos from the party that only showcase the special bond they share. Post the finale, the finalists Abhijeeth, Syed Sohel Ryan, Akhil Sarthak, Harika and Ariyana Glory also celebrated homecoming with their family and friends.

Meanwhile, Alekhya Harika had shared a few photos and videos on her IG story as she returned to surprise post the finale. The Instagram post read: "This has been an enriching experience, your love helped her evolve her as a better human! Now our watch has ended. Team alekhya Harika, signing off." Bigg Boss Telugu 4 came to an end on December 20 and the show witnessed Abhijeet Duddala as the winner of the season while Akhil became the first runner up.

Meanwhile, check out photos below:

The season 4 of the reality show, which was being hosted by Nagarjuna Akkineni, kickstarted with 15 contestants- Surya Kiran, Monal Gajjar, Abhijeet Duddala, Lasya Manjunath, Sujatha, Ariyana Glory, Syed Sohel Ryan, Alekhya Harika, Devi Nagavalli, Mehaboob Shaikh, Amma Rajasekhar, Karate Kalyani, Noel Sean, Divi Vadthya, Akhil Sarthak and Gangavva.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×