Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Noel Sean to return to the BB house on completing his treatment at hospital?

Meanwhile, fans are worried if their favourite Bigg Boss Telugu 4 contestant Noel Sean will return to the show.
Noel Sean to return to the BB houseBigg Boss Telugu 4: Noel Sean to return to the BB house on completing his treatment at hospital?
Bigg Boss Telugu 4 has completed 2 months almost and the show is taking new twists and turns with each passing episode. The contestants of the season are leaving no stone unturned to make it to the end of the reality show. Noel Sean is out of the house due to medical emergency. As he was experiencing extreme pain in the shoulder and leg, the rapper-singer quit a captaincy task as well and later decided to move out of the house for treatment. Meanwhile, fans are worried if their favourite contestant Noel Sean will return to the show. 

Meanwhile, Noel's official Instagram page, which is being handled by his team now shared that the rapper-singer is undergoing treatment and they hope he will be back.  Sharing a clip of his exit from the house, Noel team wrote, "Our Gangstar is currently undergoing medical treatment and we really hope that he'll be back in the house soon. Will keep you guys posted if we have an update. Thank you all."

Noel Sean is the second contestant of the season after Gangavva to leave the show midway due to health reasons. Within 5 weeks, Gangavva, the most senior contestants of the season had also quit the show due to ill health. 

Here's how fans have reacted to Noel Sean's sudden exit:

