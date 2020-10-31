Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Noel Sean to return to the BB house on completing his treatment at hospital?
Bigg Boss Telugu 4 has completed 2 months almost and the show is taking new twists and turns with each passing episode. The contestants of the season are leaving no stone unturned to make it to the end of the reality show. Noel Sean is out of the house due to medical emergency. As he was experiencing extreme pain in the shoulder and leg, the rapper-singer quit a captaincy task as well and later decided to move out of the house for treatment. Meanwhile, fans are worried if their favourite contestant Noel Sean will return to the show.
Noel Sean is the second contestant of the season after Gangavva to leave the show midway due to health reasons. Within 5 weeks, Gangavva, the most senior contestants of the season had also quit the show due to ill health.
Aite e week no elimination
— Deepthi | (@DeepRK994) October 29, 2020
I don't think Noel will be eliminated.He may come back after checking up with Doctor outside may be #BiggBossTelugu4
— Selenophile (@aquarius_soul15) October 29, 2020
Wishing u a speedy recovery #Noel
Will miss u
The trio will be missed #Nobika
If possible be back soon gang#BiggBossTelugu4 pic.twitter.com/2eTwgzyr47
— Shohrath Jahan (@shohrath4u) October 29, 2020
Unexpected One...
Wishing Noel Speedy Recovery & All the Best... #BiggBossTelugu4 pic.twitter.com/6IggUVkxUh
— Haritha (@Divya70119108) October 29, 2020
