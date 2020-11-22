Bigg Boss Telugu 4, November 21 Highlights: Housemates get a chance to meet their family but with a twist

Akhil explained to Nagarjuna why he was offended when Monal shifted to Harika during the captaincy task, despite promising to support him.

The contestants of Bigg Boss Telugu season 4 have completed almost 76 days in the house. The show is in the mid-way of the season and it is keeping viewers hooked to the television screens. The latest episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 4 witnessed housemates gearing up for another eviction. Host Nagarjuna Akkineni started Saturday's episode by asking some serious questions to the housemates and reason why they should get a chance to meet their family members. Later, the housemates react and open up about this week's happenings and give clarification on the same. Akhil explained to Nagarjuna why he was offended when Monal shifted to Harika during the captaincy task, despite promising to support him.

On the other hand, Harika said she can't see Avinash as the second finalist as he is a tough competitor to her. Due to this, she got a chance to speak to her brother Karthik and friend. While their conversation her brother listed Akhil, Monal and Avinash as the bottom three while Harika, Abhijeet, Ariyana, Sohel and Abhijeet are the top contenders of the season.

Later Akhil's family visited him in the house, which was a huge surprise to him. His brother Bablu and nephew Arush entered the house. His brother Bablu named Sohel, Abhijeet, Akhil, Ariyana and Avinash as his top 5 finalists. The contestants got a better clarity about the game and who are their tough competitors of the season.

Ariyana got a chance to speak with her sister and friend after she stated that Monal hasn't performed well yet in the game. The family members of the contestants listed their top 5 contenders for the finals.



Sohel's brother Sabil, Abhijeet's father Manmohan and uncle, and Monal's mother Geeta Ben Gajjar also visited Bigg Boss Telugu 4 house.

