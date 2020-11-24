  1. Home
Bigg Boss Telugu 4, November 23 Highlight: Avinash, Akhil, Ariyana, Monal nominated; Harika uses special power

In level 2 of the nomination task, the nominated contestants Abhijeet, Avinash, Ariyana and Akhil had to stand in the coffin for a new twist in the game.
Bigg Boss Telugu 4 has completed 78 days and the show is taking news twists and turns with each upcoming episode. In the last episode, November 23, Akhil and Monal spoke to each other each. Akhil asked Monal to stay away from him as he has trust issues. He got offended when Monal asked her sister about how their equation is seen outside. Later, Bigg Boss introduced nomination task which was divided into different levels. In the first level, each contestant had to wear a cap and freeze in the garden area until Bigg Boss' ask them to. If the contestants pick red cap they get nominated. Abhijeet, Avinash, Ariyana and Akhil got nominated for wearing red caps while Sohel and Monal were saved.

In level 2 of the nomination task, the nominated contestants Abhijeet, Avinash, Ariyana and Akhil had to stand in the coffin. The twist was they could swap their position with two saved contestants- Sohel or Monal. Avinash tried to convince Sohel but she refused to. He also got into argument with Monal but nothing worked and stood nominated eventually. 

On the other hand, Monal wanted to swap with Akhil while he didn't want to. He told Bigg Boss that he doesn't want a swap with her. However, Monal wanted to prove that she is not weak. The duo got into argument over their trust issue topic again. Akhil warned her to stay by her words. Also, Sohel offered to swap with Akhil but the latter refused. 

The big twist came in when Harika as a captain used her superpower by getting Monal swapped with Abhijeet. She reasoned stating that she wants to stand by him as he deserves to be in the house. 

So eventually, Avinash, Akhil, Ariyana and Monal got nominated for this week's eviction. 

Credits :Star Maa

