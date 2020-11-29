Bigg Boss Telugu 4, November 28 Highlights: Abhijeet & Akhil's argument; Nagarjuna slams Harika

While Monal is safe, who do you think will get eliminated in tonight's episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 4?

On Bigg Boss Telugu 4 November 28 episode, host Nagarjuna Akkineni questioned a few contestants for being biased in the house. The episode started with Abhijeet and Akhil's argument over kitchen duties. Akhil then went to Monal and said that he is being good to Abhijeet but he is ignoring him. Later, the housemates got divided into two different teams for a promotional task. Nagarjuna later questioned a few contestants over not following the basic rules of the game. The actor-host show a video to Harika over being biased towards Abhijeet by not reminding him to speak in Telugu. She got into a debate with Nagarjuna after which he advised her to play her own game hereafter.

He also reminded the other few mistakes that they made in the house during the week. Nagarjuna praised Monal for taking a strong stand for herself during the nomination task. On the other hand, he told Abhijeet to show interest and participate in each task. The main gate of the house was opened for the same but Abhijeet admitted his mistakes and apologised to Nagarjuna and Bigg Boss. Meanwhile, Monal got saved from this week's eviction. Before bidding goodbye to the contestants, the Telugu actor asked Avinash to give a thought on using the eviction free pass and wished Noel a happy birthday.

This week, Avinash, Akhil, Ariyana and Monal got nominated for this week's eviction. While Monal is safe, who do you think will get eliminated in tonight's episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 4? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

