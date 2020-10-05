  1. Home
Bigg Boss Telugu 4, October 4 Highlights: Swathi evicted; drops 'Bigg Bomb' on Amma Rajasekhar

On Sunday's episode, i.e. October 4, Bigg Boss Telugu 4 house witnessed another eviction of Swathi Deekshith.
Bigg Boss Telugu 4, which is being hosted by Nagarjuna Akkineni witnessed another eviction from the reality show. On Sunday's episode, October 4, Swathi Deekshith got evicted from the reality show. She was shown doors of Bigg Boss house in the fourth week after getting less votes from the audience. Before bidding a final goodbye to the contestants of the season, Swathi dropped 'Bigg Bomb' on Amma Rajasekhar and due to the same, he can't participate in the new captaincy task. Later, to spread some happy and fun mood in the house, Nag hosted a gender equality task in which the male contestants were asked to dress like female contestants and vice versa in order to understand each other's problems better. 

Sohel and Ariyana's dance and Amma Rajasekhar-Sujatha's sketch grabbed attention and highly left Nagarjuna Akkineni impressed. Later, the housemates were divided into two teams for  'Balloon Kabaddi' task. Team A had Mehaboob, Sohel, Monal, Divi, Harika, Ariyana and Noel while others were in Team B. Each team had to pop the balloons of their opponents while Avinash was the supervisor. Team A won the task. It was literally Sunday, Funday for Bigg Boss Telugu 4 contestants. 

Later, after Swathi's exit, Nag asked all the nominated contestants to rate themselves. After they placed themselves in front of the given numbers in the garden area, Nag revealed that they all are safe but the positions that they gave each other are not as per audience votes. The host asked contestants to gear up, give their best before he bid goodbye to another week of the reality show.



Let's wait to know what the new week has in store for us. How excited are you? 

Credits :Twitter

