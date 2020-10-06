Bigg Boss Telugu 4 Preview: Nomination task paves way for ugly fights and angry outbursts

Nine contestants - Akhil, Noel, Abhijeet, Sohel, Amma Rajasekhar, Monal, Lasya, Sujatha and Ariyana - got nominated towards the end of the task.

In the reality show Bigg Boss, all the dramatic moments are mostly triggered during the nomination process for elimination. In the fourth season of Bigg Boss Telugu too it’s no different. This week started with a nomination task and it paved the way for several ugly spats and angry outbursts among the contestants. Abhijeet and Akhil engaged in a huge fight during the task, while Divi, Sohel, Akhil, Amma Rajasekhar and Monal had some emotional outbursts.

In the task for the nomination, contestants were asked to smear foam on two contestants they nominate for elimination. Nine contestants - Akhil, Noel, Abhijeet, Sohel, Amma Rajasekhar, Monal, Lasya, Sujatha and Ariyana - got nominated towards the end of the task. Avinash, who has been composed and cheerful so far, also got involved in a controversy. The latest episode had Abhijeet and Akhil engaging in a huge fight over Monal. Sohel, who was advised to control his anger, had an angry outburst yet again.

After the fight between Abhijeet and Akhil, Monal had an emotional outbreak. She yelled at everyone with a rage and shouted, "Reputation matters everything is being aired on national television." She also asked the housemates to not drag her name in all the controversies happening in the house. Noel pitched in and expressed his stand in everything that happened in the house so far. Some high voltage drama happened in the house in last night episode. On Sunday, Swathi Deekshith got evicted from the house.

