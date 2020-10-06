  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Bigg Boss Telugu 4 Preview: Nomination task paves way for ugly fights and angry outbursts

Nine contestants - Akhil, Noel, Abhijeet, Sohel, Amma Rajasekhar, Monal, Lasya, Sujatha and Ariyana - got nominated towards the end of the task.
8863 reads Mumbai
Bigg Boss Telugu 4 Preview: Nomination task paves way for ugly fights and angry outburstsBigg Boss Telugu 4 Preview: Nomination task paves way for ugly fights and angry outbursts
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

In the reality show Bigg Boss, all the dramatic moments are mostly triggered during the nomination process for elimination. In the fourth season of Bigg Boss Telugu too it’s no different. This week started with a nomination task and it paved the way for several ugly spats and angry outbursts among the contestants. Abhijeet and Akhil engaged in a huge fight during the task, while Divi, Sohel, Akhil, Amma Rajasekhar and Monal had some emotional outbursts.

In the task for the nomination, contestants were asked to smear foam on two contestants they nominate for elimination. Nine contestants - Akhil, Noel, Abhijeet, Sohel, Amma Rajasekhar, Monal, Lasya, Sujatha and Ariyana - got nominated towards the end of the task. Avinash, who has been composed and cheerful so far, also got involved in a controversy. The latest episode had Abhijeet and Akhil engaging in a huge fight over Monal. Sohel, who was advised to control his anger, had an angry outburst yet again. 

Also Read: Bigg Boss Tamil 4, Day 1 highlights: Sanam Shetty targets Shivani Narayanan on the season’s first episode

After the fight between Abhijeet and Akhil, Monal had an emotional outbreak. She yelled at everyone with a rage and shouted, "Reputation matters everything is being aired on national television." She also asked the housemates to not drag her name in all the controversies happening in the house. Noel pitched in and expressed his stand in everything that happened in the house so far.  Some high voltage drama happened in the house in last night episode. On Sunday, Swathi Deekshith got evicted from the house.

Credits :Star Maa

You may like these
Bigg Boss Telugu 4 is all set to launch; Here's what the show’s title winners of the past seasons are up to
Bigg Boss Telugu 4, October 4 Highlights: Swathi evicted; drops 'Bigg Bomb' on Amma Rajasekhar
Bigg Boss Telugu 4 Day 24 highlights: Amma Rajasekhar and Sohel get into a tiff; Kumar Sai becomes the captain
Bigg Boss Telugu 4, Day 23 Highlights: Housemates gear up for a new task; Avinash gets injured
Bigg Boss Telugu 4 Day 22 Highlights: 7 contestants nominated for eviction in a process of an interesting task
Bigg Boss Telugu 4, Day 21 Highlights: Devi Nagavalli evicted; saves Ariyana from nominations

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement