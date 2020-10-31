Bigg Boss Telugu 4 Promo: Nagarjuna Akkineni takes a private jet and returns in style for the reality show

The Dussehra special Maha weekend episode of Bigg Boss Telugu season 4 was hosted by Samantha Akkineni since Nagarjuna was out of the town.

Nagarjuna Akkineni who was away from Bigg Boss Telugu 4 for a weekend, is all set to return in style. The actor will be seen hosting tonight's episode of Bigg Boss and the promo for the same is out. The makers of the reality show released a short clip that shows Nag travelling to Hyderabad in a private jet and expressed his excitement for the same. Releasing the promo on social media. the channel captioned it, "King is back in style for #BiggBossTelugu4 shoot." The Dussehra special Maha weekend episode of Bigg Boss Telugu season 4 was hosted by Samantha Akkineni since Nagarjuna was out of the town.

Sam stepped into her father-in-law's shoes for the reality show as a host. The actress later took to social media and shared her experience of turning host for the first time. Taking to Instagram, Samantha wrote, "An experience to remember .. Never thought I’d be on the Big Boss stage as host !Only because I was given this responsibility by my Mamagaru.. I could find the strength to overcome my fears ... the fear that I had no experience hosting , the fear of Telugu .. I had never even watched an episode before .. (ended up doing a marathon 3 days before the show ) Thankyou mama for helping me overcome my fears and trusting me with this ..And I really need to thank all of you for all the love I received after the episode .. I was jumping with joy...And GK Mohan garu for handholding me through a very demanding Maha episode."

Last time when Nagarjuna was away from the reality show for the shooting of the film, Ramya Krishnan replaced him for a few episodes. The Baahubali fame received immense love and response from the audience.

Meanwhile, Noel Sean is out of the house due to medical emergency and is likely to return once recovered.

