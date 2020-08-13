Bigg Boss Telugu 4 Promo: Nagarjuna's interesting look leaves fans excited; WATCH

The new promo of Bigg Boss Telugu season 4 featuring Nagarjuna Akkineni is out, and it has set high expectations among the viewers.

Bigg Boss Telugu 4 has been the talk of the town since a very long time. Amid ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, there have been a lot of speculations regarding if the reality show will happen this year. However, the makers rubbished the news by releasing a teaser of the upcoming reality show. Now a few days after, another promo of season 4 featuring Nagarjuna Akkineni is out, and it has set high expectations among the viewers. The new promo of Bigg Boss Telugu 4 features Nagarjuna Akkineni in an interesting look as an oldie. The promo was released on Star Maa channel, and with this, the makers have made an official announcement that it is coming soon amid rumours of it being shelved.

The makers are yet to announce the telecast date of the reality show. Nagarjuna Akkineni is returning as a host yet again and fans are super excited to know what's in store for them. The actor recently shot for the show's promo in Annapurna Studios, Hyderabad. He also shared a couple of BTS photos as the actor returned to shoot after 4 months. Nagarjuna tweeted, "Back on the floor with Lights, Camera, Action..what a wow…WOW!."

The first season of Bigg Boss Telugu 4 was hosted by Jr NTR and it received a massive response. Natural Star Nani hosted the second season of Bigg Boss Telugu followed by Nagarjuna for the third year.

Reportedly, Bigg Boss Telugu season 4 will go on air from August-end onwards. However, the makers are yet to confirm it.

Also Read: Jayaraj’s biopic starring Dhananjaya to have title launched by Puneeth Rajkumar on Independence day

Meanwhile, check out the latest promo of BB Telugu 4 below:

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×