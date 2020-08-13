  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Bigg Boss Telugu 4 Promo: Nagarjuna's interesting look leaves fans excited; WATCH

The new promo of Bigg Boss Telugu season 4 featuring Nagarjuna Akkineni is out, and it has set high expectations among the viewers.
50225 reads Mumbai Updated: August 13, 2020 09:51 am
Bigg Boss Telugu 4 Promo: Nagarjuna's interesting look leaves fans excited; WATCHBigg Boss Telugu 4 Promo: Nagarjuna's interesting look leaves fans excited; WATCH

Bigg Boss Telugu 4 has been the talk of the town since a very long time. Amid ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, there have been a lot of speculations regarding if the reality show will happen this year. However, the makers rubbished the news by releasing a teaser of the upcoming reality show. Now a few days after, another promo of season 4 featuring Nagarjuna Akkineni is out, and it has set high expectations among the viewers. The new promo of Bigg Boss Telugu 4 features Nagarjuna Akkineni in an interesting look as an oldie. The promo was released on Star Maa channel, and with this, the makers have made an official announcement that it is coming soon amid rumours of it being shelved. 

The makers are yet to announce the telecast date of the reality show. Nagarjuna Akkineni is returning as a host yet again and fans are super excited to know what's in store for them. The actor recently shot for the show's promo in Annapurna Studios, Hyderabad. He also shared a couple of BTS photos as the actor returned to shoot after 4 months. Nagarjuna tweeted, "Back on the floor with Lights, Camera, Action..what a wow…WOW!." 

The first season of Bigg Boss Telugu 4 was hosted by Jr NTR and it received a massive response. Natural Star Nani hosted the second season of Bigg Boss Telugu followed by Nagarjuna for the third year. 

Reportedly, Bigg Boss Telugu season 4 will go on air from August-end onwards. However, the makers are yet to confirm it.

Also Read: Jayaraj’s biopic starring Dhananjaya to have title launched by Puneeth Rajkumar on Independence day

Meanwhile, check out the latest promo of BB Telugu 4 below: 

Credits :Twitter

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Take a look into Sanjay Dutt’s life story
All the times Sara Ali Khan raised the bar of fashion with her ravishing looks
How to make Sara Ali Khan’s favourite keto pasta? Siddhant Bhargava reveals all her diet secrets
Angad Bedi on Janhvi Kapoor, Neha Dhupia’s reaction to his film Gunjan Saxena, his daughter Mehr & more
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Rhea shares details of Europe trip to SC’s judgement
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: All you need to know about the Supreme Court’s latest verdict
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: Ambulance attendant’s claims to KK Singh’s texts to Rhea
Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary REVEAL their diet post COVID 19 outbreak | LunchTime Diaries
Jacqueline Fernandez’s skincare secrets to get a glowing skin like hers
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Late actor’s conflict with sister to Rhea Chakraborty facing the ED again
Kangana Ranaut on Bollywood’s hypocrisy, being her own hero, shattering labels like ‘gold digger’

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement