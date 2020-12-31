  1. Home
Bigg Boss Telugu 4’s finale episode sets a new TRP record; Nagarjuna Akkineni thanks audience for the love

The finale episode that saw Abijeet as the winner of the season has recorded 21.7 TVR, which is said to be the highest viewership across any Bigg Boss in India.
6894 reads Mumbai
Bigg Boss Telugu 4 trp record Bigg Boss Telugu 4’s finale episode sets a new TRP record; Nagarjuna Akkineni thanks audience for the love
Nagarjuna Akkineni hosted Bigg Boss Telugu 4’s finale episode has set highest TRP (Television rating point) ever. The finale episode of the fourth season breaks TRP records of previous three seasons. Yes, you read that ride! The finale episode that saw Abijeet as the winner of the season has recorded 21.7 TVR, which is said to be the highest viewership across any Bigg Boss in India. The first, second and third seasons' finale had garnered TRPs of 14.13, 15.05 and 18.29 respectively.

Nagarjuna took to social media and thanked fans all the love. He also thanked all the contestants of Bigg Boss Telugu 4 for love and support throughout the season. He wrote, "WOWWWW!! Thank you for your love..#BBTeluguGrandFinale..We couldn’t have done it without you..to the audience, to the contestants." This season witnessed many twists and turns since the start with 16 contestants in the house. Abijeet Duddala became the winner while Akhil emerged as the first runner. Also, megastar Chiranjeevi's presence as the chief guest managed to grab the attention. 

Check out Nagarjuna Akkineni's tweet below: 

Also Read: PICS: Bigg Boss Telugu 4 winner Abijeet visits Vijay Deverakonda; Brings back memories of 'Life Is Beautiful' 

Bigg Boss Telugu season 4 witnessed a mix of celebrities like- Surya Kiran, Monal Gajjar, Abhijeet Duddala, Lasya Manjunath, Sujatha, Ariyana Glory, Syed Sohel Ryan, Alekhya Harika, Devi Nagavalli, Mehaboob Shaikh, Amma Rajasekhar, Karate Kalyani, Noel Sean, Divi Vadthya, Akhil Sarthak and Gangavva. 

Credits :Twitter

