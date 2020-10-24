Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Samantha Akkineni to take over Nagarjuna as a guest host?

Samantha Akkineni, who will be next seen in Vignesh Shivan's Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, will reportedly host a few episodes of Telugu Bigg Boss.

In what looks like an expected piece of news, Samantha Akkineni is likely to take over Nagarjuna as the host of the fourth season of Telugu reality show, Bigg Boss. Apparently, the makers of the reality show have asked Samantha to host the show as Nagarjuna is currently busy with the shooting of his upcoming film Wild Dog. Hearsay has that Samantha will be hosting the weekend episodes. Nagarjuna was supposed to join the sets of the reality show in the weekend. However, due to date issues, the actor couldn't travel back to Hyderabad.

To cover up his absence, the makers held talks with Samantha and she agreed to fill in her father-in-law's place for a couple of weeks. While there is no official confirmation from the makers on this yet, reports suggest that she has agreed to host the reality show. It should be noted that the previous season of the show had Ramya Krishnan as a guest anchor.

Also Read: Nayanthara’s Mookuthi Amman gets a direct release on OTT platform; Release date REVEALED

Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha will be next seen in Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal directed by Vignesh Shivan. The film has Nayanthara as yet another female lead, while Vijay Sethupathi is the male lead. She also has in her kitty, a yet to be titled film directed by Ashwin Saravanan. On the other hand, Nagarjuna will be next seen in Wild Dog. He will be seen playing the role of an encounter specialist, NIA officer ACP Vijay Varma in it.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :India Today

Share your comment ×