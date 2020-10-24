  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Samantha Akkineni steps in for Nagarjuna as host for Dussehra special; WATCH first promo

Samantha Akkineni took to her Twitter space and shared the latest promo of Bigg Boss Telugu 4 as she made a grand entry as the show's guest host.
6401 reads Mumbai Updated: October 24, 2020 09:14 pm
Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Samantha Akkineni's steps in for Nagarjuna as host for Dusshera special; WATCH first promoBigg Boss Telugu 4: Samantha Akkineni's steps in for Nagarjuna as host for Dusshera special; WATCH first promo
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

In an unbelievable piece of news, Samantha Akkineni has stepped in to fill up for Nagarjuna Akkineni as a host for the Telugu reality show Bigg Boss 4. A video of Samantha making a grand entry as the guest host has been shared by Star Maa’s official Twitter handle, and Samnatha has also shared the same on her Twitter space. In the video, Samantha can be seen in a bright red saree and paired it with an ethnic choker.

In the promo video, one can see Samantha making some cool dance mover as audience cheer on her. As she made an appearance in front of the housemates, they were seen whistling and clapping in excitement after seeing her. In the promo, Nagarjuna was seen greeting the other housemates over a video, as Samantha was seen grinning from ear to ear with enthusiasm. This morning, reports about Samantha entering the house as a guest came up. Now that the makers have made it official, audience and fans of the show are excited.

Watch the promo here:

Also Read: Nayanthara’s Mookuthi Amman: Makers to RELEASE trailer tomorrow; Mahesh Babu to unveil the Telugu version

Apparently, the makers of the reality show have asked Samantha to host the show as Nagarjuna is currently busy with the shooting of his upcoming film Wild Dog. Nagarjuna was supposed to join the sets of the reality show in the weekend. However, due to date issues, the actor couldn't travel back to Hyderabad. It should be noted that the previous season of the show had Ramya Krishnan as a guest anchor.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Twitter

You may like these
Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Samantha Akkineni to take over Nagarjuna as a guest host?
Bigg Boss Telugu 4 Highlights: Avinash becomes the new captain; Amma Rajasekhar & Noel engage in a verbal spat
Bigg Boss Telugu 4 Highlights: Team Devils and Team Humans fight teeth and nails to win the tasks
Bigg Boss Telugu 4 Highlights: Humans Vs Devils task causes chaos in the house; Harika breaks down
Bigg Boss Telugu 4 Highlights: Ariyana & Harika broke down as housemates had the toughest nomination task
Bigg Boss Telugu 4, Day 43 Highlights: Kumar Sai gets evicted; Nagarjuna Akkineni fulfils his wish
close

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement