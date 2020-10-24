Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Samantha Akkineni steps in for Nagarjuna as host for Dussehra special; WATCH first promo

Samantha Akkineni took to her Twitter space and shared the latest promo of Bigg Boss Telugu 4 as she made a grand entry as the show's guest host.

In an unbelievable piece of news, Samantha Akkineni has stepped in to fill up for Nagarjuna Akkineni as a host for the Telugu reality show Bigg Boss 4. A video of Samantha making a grand entry as the guest host has been shared by Star Maa’s official Twitter handle, and Samnatha has also shared the same on her Twitter space. In the video, Samantha can be seen in a bright red saree and paired it with an ethnic choker.

In the promo video, one can see Samantha making some cool dance mover as audience cheer on her. As she made an appearance in front of the housemates, they were seen whistling and clapping in excitement after seeing her. In the promo, Nagarjuna was seen greeting the other housemates over a video, as Samantha was seen grinning from ear to ear with enthusiasm. This morning, reports about Samantha entering the house as a guest came up. Now that the makers have made it official, audience and fans of the show are excited.

Watch the promo here:

Apparently, the makers of the reality show have asked Samantha to host the show as Nagarjuna is currently busy with the shooting of his upcoming film Wild Dog. Nagarjuna was supposed to join the sets of the reality show in the weekend. However, due to date issues, the actor couldn't travel back to Hyderabad. It should be noted that the previous season of the show had Ramya Krishnan as a guest anchor.

