Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Shraddha Das to Vishnupriya; Celebs who rejected to be on the reality show

Viewers are eagerly looking forward to Bigg Boss Telugu 4, one of the most talked reality shows that has managed to won millions of hearts. The makers of the reality show recently shared the first logo teaser and it has set high expectations among the fans. Reportedly, Nagarjuna Akkineni will return as host again. Ever since the news of Bigg Boss Telugu 4 has surfaced, there have been speculations about the probable contestants of the show. Celebs like Tarun, Shraddha Das Vishnupriya recently hit the headlines after reports started doing rounds that they are a part of season 4. However, they have refused to be a part of the show. Take a look at celebs who rejected Bigg Boss Telugu 4.

Tarun: In a long Instagram post, child artist turned actor Tarun revealed that he is not a part of the reality show and neither he is interested. He wrote, "I wanted to let all of you know about the news doing the rounds on social media platforms and a few newspapers about me being on Bigg Boss which is completely false. I would like to clarify once and for all that I am neither a part of it, nor I am interested in being a part of it. These are just rumours. Do not believe or spread fake news."

Shraddha Das: After Tarun, Shraddha was the second actor to be rumoured as a contestant of Bigg Boss. Taking to Twitter, Shraddha cleared the air that she is not a part of the show. The actress tweeted, “I have Not been approached for Big boss Telugu & i am not a part of it. Once again, inundated with msgs from a lot of ppl askin me about it & putting my name up as if it is confirmed already. Will have to take legal action on the sources otherwise! Making it clear 1 last time pls.” (sic)

I hav Not been approached for Big boss Telugu & i am not a part of it.

Once again, inundated with msgs from a lot of ppl askin me about it & putting my name up as if it is confirmed already.Will have to take legal action on the sources otherwise!Making it clear 1 last time pls — Shraddha das (@shraddhadas43) July 26, 2020

Vishnupriya Bheemineni: TV host Vishnupriya was one of the celebs who refuted rumours of participating in for season 4 of Bigg Boss. She posted, "Iam not Going anywhere Specially to Biggboss Il never go also.. Trust me on the that.. So all my loves stay relaxed. Loads of love and happiness..(sic)."

Raghu Master: Choreographer and TV judge Raghu Master was among the few celebs who was named to be a part of the show. However, he too refused on the same and also revealed that he was approached for previous season but not this time. In an interview with ETimes-TV, Raghu cleared the air saying, "Yes, I was approached for season 4 and I’m keen upon taking it up this time. I was approached for the previous seasons as well but somehow it didn’t work out. I was also busy with other shoots and I had to let it go."

