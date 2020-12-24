  1. Home
Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Sohel finally REACTS to the viral video of Mehaboob hinting at him about being a finalist

Sohel has slammed the rumours and swore on his career. The actor, contestant of Bigg Boss Telugu 4 claimed that he is innocent.
Abhijeet Duddala was declared as the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu 4 while Akhil became the first runner up. Post the grand finale on December 20, a video of Mehaboob hinting Sohel about his position as the finalist has gone viral on social media. The video went viral on social media in no time and viewers questioned the makers of Bigg Boss Telugu about the show's authenticity. A lot of also blamed Mehaboob for revealing about it. However, Sohel has slammed the rumours and swore on his career. The actor, contestant of Bigg Boss Telugu 4 claimed that he is innocent. 

He also stated that if he ever cheated or made a mistake, his career will never flourish. He requested everyone to believe him and also thanked for all the support. Post the grand finale, Syed Sohel Ryan posted a picture with host Nagarjuna Akkineni and wrote, "Love Unlimited for Nag Sir forever." What do you think about Sohel's statement on the viral video? Let us know in the comment section below. 

To people who don't know, Sohel grabbed Rs 25 Lakh deal offered by Bigg Boss as he decided to quit Bigg Boss finalist race. 

CLICK ON THE VIDEO TO WATCH SOHEL'S FULL VIDEO 

Meanwhile, post Bigg Boss Telugu 4, Sohel has bagged the first film and sharing about the same on Instagram, he wrote, "1st Movie after BB House successful Journey is here.." The film is written and directed by Sri.Srinivas Vinjampati. 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

