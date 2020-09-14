Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Surya Kiran gets eliminated in the first eviction; Kumar Sai Pampana makes wild card entry

Surya Kiran got a great farewell from other housemates but before bidding goodbye to Bigg Boss Telugu 4 house, he dropped the 'bigg bomb' on Devi.

In the first elimination round, filmmaker Surya Kiran got eliminated and this came as a huge shock for the contestants as well to the viewers. In a week, Surya got evicted from the reality show but despite having a bond of only a few days, some of the housemates were quite emotional on him leaving the show. Monal broke down into tears. Surya Kiran got a great farewell from other housemates but before bidding goodbye to the show, he dropped the 'bigg bomb' on Devi. Well, she doesn't have to work for a day and can stay away from the household chores.

Post his eviction, Surya also played a fun game with host Nagarjuna Akkineni. He was asked to compare every housemate to an animal placed in front of him on the board. He compared Harika to a 'snake' and asked her not to spit venom in the house on anyone. Describing them as the strongest, he compared Monal to peacock and Devi to a crocodile. Abhijeet to cat and Neol to a fox, and called Amma Rajasekhar a lion.

Meanwhile, in a shocking twist, as Surya Kiran got eliminated, comedian Kumar Sai Pampana has made a wild card entry. Yes, you read that right! There is a new entry in the house already. He got a warm welcome from host Nagarjuna Akkineni and expressed his wished to narrate a story to him one day as he is an aspiring director. Well, he made a midnight entry inside the house and the same will be telecasted on Monday's episode.

It remains to see how the housemates react to this new entry inside Bigg Boss Telugu 4 house. What do you think about the surprising twists in the show? Let us know in the comment section below.

Take a look at the highlights below:

Credits :Pinkvilla

