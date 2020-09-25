Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Swathi Deekshith to become the 'third' wild card contestant after Kumar Sai and Avinash

With Bigg Boss Telugu season 4 reaching its third week, the show is all set to welcome another wild card contestant. Actress Swathi Deekshith is reportedly going to enter the Nagarjuna Akkineni hosted show soon. Read on.

Bigg Boss Telugu season 4 has been grabbing eyeballs ever since it premiered of TV. Hosted by the talented Nagarjuna Akkineni, the reality show has entered its third week already. With loads of entertainment and drama, Bigg Boss Telugu 4 has kept viewers hooked to the screens. While the contestants are going the extra mile to make it an entertaining watch, now the makers are all set to spice up things in the BB house.

Well, another wild card contestant is going to enter soon, and it is none other than actress Swathi Deekshith. Yes, after Kumar Sai and Avinash, Swathi is will be seen entering the house, and become the third wild card contestant. According to reports in the Times of India, makers have roped in Swathi Deekshith as a wild card contestant. Reportedly, the young actress was finalised by the makers before the premiere of the show. With her entry, it looks like the glam quotient in the BB Telugu 4 house is going to increase a top-notch.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Karate Kalyani alleges flaw in voting system post eviction: I wanted to stay for 5 weeks

The talented actress will enter the BB house in the upcoming episode, after completing her quarantine period. Swathi happens to be the second wild-card contestant who enters the house in Bigg Boss Telugu 4.

Swathi caught attention after she was crowned as the winner of the TV Andamaina Bhamalu in 2009. The talented girl then got uber busy in her modeling career. In 2014, Swathi shot to fame with Ram Gopal Varma’s film Patta Pagalu and Jump Jilani. Later, she made featured in popular Telugu films like Ladies and Gentleman, Chitrangada, and Tamil film Simba (in 2019).

Are you excited for Swathi Deekshith's entry in Bigg Boss Telugu season 4?

Credits :Times of India

Share your comment ×