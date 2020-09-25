  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Swathi Deekshith to become the 'third' wild card contestant after Kumar Sai and Avinash

With Bigg Boss Telugu season 4 reaching its third week, the show is all set to welcome another wild card contestant. Actress Swathi Deekshith is reportedly going to enter the Nagarjuna Akkineni hosted show soon. Read on.
8371 reads Mumbai
Swathi Deekshith to enter Bigg Boss Telugu 4 as a wild card contestant Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Swathi Deekshith to become the 'third' wild card contestant after Kumar Sai and Avinash
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Bigg Boss Telugu season 4 has been grabbing eyeballs ever since it premiered of TV. Hosted by the talented Nagarjuna Akkineni, the reality show has entered its third week already. With loads of entertainment and drama, Bigg Boss Telugu 4 has kept viewers hooked to the screens. While the contestants are going the extra mile to make it an entertaining watch, now the makers are all set to spice up things in the BB house. 

Well, another wild card contestant is going to enter soon, and it is none other than actress Swathi Deekshith. Yes, after Kumar Sai and Avinash, Swathi is will be seen entering the house, and become the third wild card contestant. According to reports in the Times of India, makers have roped in Swathi Deekshith as a wild card contestant. Reportedly, the young actress was finalised by the makers before the premiere of the show. With her entry, it looks like the glam quotient in the BB Telugu 4 house is going to increase a top-notch. 

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Karate Kalyani alleges flaw in voting system post eviction: I wanted to stay for 5 weeks

The talented actress will enter the BB house in the upcoming episode, after completing her quarantine period. Swathi happens to be the second wild-card contestant who enters the house in Bigg Boss Telugu 4. 

Swathi caught attention after she was crowned as the winner of the TV Andamaina Bhamalu in 2009. The talented girl then got uber busy in her modeling career. In 2014, Swathi shot to fame with Ram Gopal Varma’s film Patta Pagalu and Jump Jilani. Later, she made featured in popular Telugu films like Ladies and Gentleman, Chitrangada, and Tamil film Simba (in 2019). 

Are you excited for Swathi Deekshith's entry in Bigg Boss Telugu season 4? 

Credits :Times of India

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Kangana’s SAVAGE reply to Hritik Roshan and his dad
Sara Ali Khan arrives in Mumbai, will be interrogated by NCB on 26th September in a drug probe
Tamannaah Bhatia is a QUEEN in a richly embellished lehenga; spotted outside a studio
Rekha runs away abruptly from an event as Amitabh Bachchan enters
Kareena and Karisma dazzle in an exquisite traditional ensemble
After fashion designer, Simone Khambatta, Sushant's business manager Shruti Modi arrive at NCB office
Rakul Preet’s manager stated that they have not received NCB summon for today
Faisu, Sameeksha Sud, Ruhii Singh on TikTok ban, newly launched apps, criticism and fan love
Jacqueline Fernandez spotted taking an early morning flight from the Mumbai airport
Simone Khambatta reaches NCB office as a drug nexus probe in SSR case gets intense
Ranbir Kapoor confesses that he likes to pee on roads; Watch the video

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement