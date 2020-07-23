Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Tarun clears air of participating in the show: I am not interested in being a part of it

  1. Home
Ever since the makers have announced Bigg Boss Telugu 4, there have been speculations about who all will be participating in the popular reality show and Tarun was also rumoured to be a part of the show.
July 23, 2020
Bigg Boss Telugu has been one of the most talked reality shows and it has managed to won millions of hearts. And after the success of three seasons of this popular reality show, the makers are all set for the fourth season of Bigg Boss Telugu. According to media reports, Bigg Boss Telugu 4 will be hitting the television screens next month and is likely to be hosted by Nagarjuna once again. Ever since the news of Bigg Boss Telugu 4 has surfaced, there have been speculations about the probable contestants of the show.

Amid this, child artist turned actor Tarun’s name has also been doing the rounds as one of the contestants of Bigg Boss Telugu 4. However, the young heartthrob has rubbished the news and clarified that he isn’t interested in being a part of the reality show. In a long Instagram post, Tarun stated, “I wanted to let all of you know about the news doing the rounds on social media platforms and a few newspapers about me being on Bigg Boss which is completely false. I would like to clarify once and for all that I am neither a part of it, nor I am interested in being a part of it. These are just rumours. Do not believe or spread fake news.”

Meanwhile, according to media reports, all the contestants will be kept in isolation for two weeks before they enter the Bigg Boss house in wake of the COVID 19 pandemic.

