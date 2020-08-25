Bigg Boss Telugu 4: TV actress Thanuja Puttaswamy to be a part of Nagarjuna hosted reality show?

Reportedly, Thanuja Puttaswamy has been quarantined along with the other Bigg Boss Telugu 4 contestants of the season at a hotel in Hyderabad.

Bigg Boss Telugu is all set to return with its fourth season and viewers can't keep calm to know what's next in stores for them. The promos featuring Nagarjuna Akkineni as the host have already set high curiosity among the viewers. Meanwhile, a probable list of contestants has been doing rounds. However, the makers are yet to make an official announcement on the same. According to the latest reports, Thanuja Puttaswamy of Mudda Mandaram fame is said to be a part of the reality show. Reportedly, Thanuja Puttaswamy has been quarantined along with the other contestants of the season at a hotel in Hyderabad. Due to COVID-19, the contestants have been quarantined before they step together inside Bigg Boss Telugu 4 house.

Nagarjuna Akkineni, who hosted the 3rd season of Bigg Boss Telugu, is back again and will be seen in a very different avatar. Talking about hosting the show yet again for the second time, Nagarjuna in a statement said, “It was fun being back on the shoot floor for the promo. After the tremendous success of last season, this year our effort will be to up the ante and deliver even more entertainment and surprises for our viewers." The actor has promised a lot of entertainment in this season as well. Meanwhile, the makers of Bigg Boss Telugu 4 are yet to reveal the launch date of the reality show.

Well, Bigg Boss is around the corner and there have been a lot of speculations on who will participate in this season. While we wait to know about the contestants of the upcoming season, who according to you should be a part of the reality show?

Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Times Of India

Share your comment ×