  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Wild card entrant Kumar Sai is charging a whopping amount per week?

The remuneration of the contestants for the reality show Bigg Boss has always been the talk of the town and reportedly, Kumar Sai is being paid a bomb per week for Bigg Boss Telugu 4.
142304 reads Mumbai Updated: September 16, 2020 07:30 pm
Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Wild card entrant Kumar Sai is charging a whopping amount per week?Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Wild card entrant Kumar Sai is charging a whopping amount per week?
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Within a week of its launch, Bigg Boss Telugu 4 is witnessing new twists and turns. Viewers are quite surprised after Kumar Sai made a wild card entry immediately after Surya Kiran's eviction on Sunday. Also, Kumar is nominated for this week's eviction already, which is again a new twist to the reality show. Meanwhile, reports are doing rounds that he is being paid a whopping amount to be a part of the show. Yes, Kumar is charging Rs. 2.8 lakhs per week as remuneration to be on Bigg Boss Telugu 4. However, there is no official word regarding the same by the makers of the reality show. 

He entered Bigg Boss house on Monday and got into a verbal fight with Devi during nomination task. Kumar Sai entered the show after completing his quarantine period. This addition to the reality show is already making a difference to many inmates. This Tollywood actor rose to fame with' Ee Rojullo' and is looking forward to narrating a script to Nagarjuna Akkineni post the reality show. Reportedly, more two contestants are expected to make wild card entries in the coming weeks. It remains to see how contestants react to new twists that are keeping viewers hooked to their TV screens. 

Meanwhile, Gangavva, Noel, Monal, Sohel, Karate Kalyani, Kumar Sai, Amma Rajasekhar, Harika, and Abhijeet are in the danger zone.

Also read: Inside Party Photos: Nayanthara celebrates her mom's birthday with Vignesh Shivan and family in Goa

Who according to you should get nominated next from the reality show? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Times Of India

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Tara reveals her food & diet secrets in What I Eat In a Day
SSR’s Pavana farmhouse raided by NCB, SSR & Sara’s unseen video to Rhea’s drug chat
Meezaan Jafri reveals EVERYTHING he does in a day
Learn how to make Bhumi Pednekar’s keto butter chicken; Her amazing weight loss journey
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: NCB denies preparing Bollywood list to SSR’s driver’s statement about Sara
Vikrant Massey on sci-fi film Cargo, apprehensions, his journey on showbiz, box office numbers
Shweta Singh Kirti, Hina Khan and others SLAM Shibani Dandekar’s remarks on Ankita Lokhande
Tara Sutaria on competition, love, relationship with Aadar Jain, Tadap & Ek Villain 2
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: ED to file fresh charges on Rhea
Sandip Ssingh’s EXPLOSIVE tell-all on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death & allegations against him
SSR case: Rhea fights back and files complaint against Priyanka Singh

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement