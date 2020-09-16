Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Wild card entrant Kumar Sai is charging a whopping amount per week?

The remuneration of the contestants for the reality show Bigg Boss has always been the talk of the town and reportedly, Kumar Sai is being paid a bomb per week for Bigg Boss Telugu 4.

Within a week of its launch, Bigg Boss Telugu 4 is witnessing new twists and turns. Viewers are quite surprised after Kumar Sai made a wild card entry immediately after Surya Kiran's eviction on Sunday. Also, Kumar is nominated for this week's eviction already, which is again a new twist to the reality show. Meanwhile, reports are doing rounds that he is being paid a whopping amount to be a part of the show. Yes, Kumar is charging Rs. 2.8 lakhs per week as remuneration to be on Bigg Boss Telugu 4. However, there is no official word regarding the same by the makers of the reality show.

He entered Bigg Boss house on Monday and got into a verbal fight with Devi during nomination task. Kumar Sai entered the show after completing his quarantine period. This addition to the reality show is already making a difference to many inmates. This Tollywood actor rose to fame with' Ee Rojullo' and is looking forward to narrating a script to Nagarjuna Akkineni post the reality show. Reportedly, more two contestants are expected to make wild card entries in the coming weeks. It remains to see how contestants react to new twists that are keeping viewers hooked to their TV screens.

Meanwhile, Gangavva, Noel, Monal, Sohel, Karate Kalyani, Kumar Sai, Amma Rajasekhar, Harika, and Abhijeet are in the danger zone.

