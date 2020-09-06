  1. Home
Bigg Boss Telugu 4: YouTuber Gangavva, Noel Sean, Amma Rajasekhar, Divya, Akhil Sarthak enter the house

Bigg Boss Telugu 4 Launch: Singer Noel Sean, who recently hit the headlines over his divorce with Ester is one of the contestants who entered the house.
After Sohail and Ariyana enter Bigg Boss Telugu 4's secret house, Nagarjuna Akkineni welcomes choreographer-director-TV judge Amma Rajasekhar as the 11th contestant of the season. Rajasekhar is looking for a comeback with BB4 and as revealed by his wife, he is a child at heart. The next to take over the stage amid all the curiosity is actress Kalyani Padala known by her stage name Karate Kalyani. She is known for her roles in films like Guntur Talkies, Raja the Great, Yevade Subramanyam among others. She holds a black belt in karate and had hit the headlines earlier this year in January after she complained with cybercrime division of Hyderabad police to complain against people who sent her inappropriate messages and videos. 

Singer Noel Sean, who recently hit the headlines over his divorce with Ester is the next contestant to enter the house. He took over the stage with his special rap created for Bigg Boss Telugu 4 and leaves Nagarjuna Akkineni with surprise. He thinks this is the right time to enter the house, referring to his divorce. 

Actress Divya Vadthya and Akhil Sarthak, who is a fitness freak join the rest of the contestants of the season. He has also acted in a few TV serials. 

58-year-old YouTuber Gangavva from Lambadipally grabs all the attention as she gets introduced by Nagarjuna Akkineni.  She is already popular but it remains to see how she manages to survive inside the house amidst all the task, drama and what not. 

Host Nagarjuna Akkineni, concludes, "I along with the 16 contestants are COVID-19 negative, enjoy 15 weeks of non-stop enjoyment." 

Take a look below: 

