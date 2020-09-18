Bigg Boss Telugu 4's Record breaking TRP: Nagarjuna Akkineni hosted reality show beats viewership of season 3

The Nagarjuna-hosted show Bigg Boss Telugu 4 records a TRP rating of 18.5, which is the highest among all the versions of the reality show.

Nagarjuna Akkineni's super-stardom has proved that he owns the small screen as well as a boss. The actor is back as the host for Bigg Boss Telugu season 4. After season 3, which was a successful season, Nag is hosting Bigg Boss Telugu 4 as well and is already at the top of his game. It is his tremendous star power that has resulted in an unprecedented TRP rating for the reality TV show he hosts. The Nagarjuna-hosted show Bigg Boss Telugu 4 records a TRP rating of 18.5, which is the highest among all the versions of the reality show available in different Indian languages.

This TRP record surpasses the one set by previous seasons. The show hit 20.6 TRP in Hyderabad. The premiere episode hosted by Nagarjuna was viewed by 40% of Hyderabad's population. King Nagarjuna Akkineni has managed to beat the numbers of the last season, which in itself was a sensational success. The viewership of the premiere increased by 20% as compared to the previous season. Also, within a week of its launch, Bigg Boss is witnessing news twists and turns. Two wild card entries and one eviction of Surya Kiran has already grabbed the attention of the viewers.

Bigg Boss Telugu 4 started on a different note from its previous seasons as the contestants were introduced through this season's special 'connections game'. He welcomed the contestants during the launch episode in his signature style.

Well, Bigg Boss is slowly picking up and it remains to see what is has in stores for the audience for the next 100 days. What is your take about season 4? Let us know in the comment section below.

