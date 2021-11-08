Bigg Boss Telugu 5: Akkineni Nagarjuna entertains with fun games; Vishwa gets evicted

Host Nagarjuna makes a stylish entry in Ram Charan's Neelambari song. He plays guess the song with housemates and dance on them. Kajal, Sunny, Priyanka, Shannu, and Viswa are a team and the rest form another team. Jessie is the sanchalak. The Sunday episode with a lot of fun and games. The contestants also imitate each other and make it a laughter riot.

Soon, the host announces Sreeram Chandra is safe from eviction. Nagarjuna asked the housemates to pick the worst performer. Sunny gave it to Shannu, Shannu gave it to Priyanka, Priyanka picked Viswa, Viswa selected Jessie, Jessie gave it to Kajal, Kajal picked Siri, Siri picked Kajal, Maanas gave it to Shannu, Ravi picked Maanas, Sreeram picked Kajal, Anee picked Sunny. Priyanka gets into the safe zone.

Host Nagarjuna applauded Shanmukh as a captain and sanchalak. He rated Shanmukh's captaincy as 9/10 and appreciated him for not being biased toward his friend Siri during the game.

Vishwa was announced as an evicted contestant for this week. All housemates get emotional as they bid him goodbye from the house. He gave some suggestions to the housemates and also ranked them on 1 to 10. While Priyanka was ranked the highest, Sreeram and Shannu got ranked the least.

