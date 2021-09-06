Bigg Boss Telugu 5: Anchor Ravi REVEALS why he chose this season: Will show my real self as Ravi Kiran Rakle

Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 kickstarted on a grand note as host Nagarajuna welcomed 18 contestants in the house. Anchor Ravi, who is very popular in the television industry, entered the house as the final contestant in the premiere episode, on Sunday. Ahead of entering the Bigg Boss, Ravi took to social media and shared a heartfelt message to his fans.

Anchor Ravi took to Instagram and shared a video, where he spoke about why he chose the fifth season, his strategy and others. Ravi said he is very excited, nervous but quite confident to enter the Bigg Boss Telugu 5 as a contestant. The anchor also mentioned that although he was offered every four seasons but couldn't go due to work commitments and finally took the opportunity to enter in the fifth season. Ravi said that he considers Bigg Boss 5 as a big platform to entertain the audiences and he will show his real side as Ravi Kumar Rakle.

Ending the video, Ravi requested everyone to not make memes or include his family in any way for things he does in the Bigg Boss house. He also urged all his fans to support him so he could win the title of Bigg Boss season 5.

Shanmukh Jaswanth, RJ Kajal, Sreerama Chandra, Siri, VJ Sunny, Anee Master, Anchor Lobo, Lahari Shari, Priya, Jessie, Jabardasth comedian Sai Teja alias Priyanka Singh, YouTuber Shanmukh, Hamida, Nataraj Master, Actress Sarayu, Vishwas, Uma Devi, Maanas Nagulapalli and Swetha Varma are other 17 contestants of season 5 who entered the house. Just like other seasons, the daily episodes will air at 10 PM and weekend episodes will air at 9 PM.